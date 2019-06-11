South Carolina

Familiar face chosen to lead Fort Mill High School bands

FORT MILL, SC

The Yellowjackets marching band has a new leader.

Ren Patel is the new director of Fort Mill High School bands, according to the school district. Patel has served as interim director of bands since former director John Pruitt retired.

Patel completed his student teaching under Pruitt in 2011 and earned a music education degree from Winthrop University, according to the district.

Patel, a bassoonist, served as a band director in Cherokee and Greenville counties before returning in 2014 to Fort Mill High School, according to the district.

Since 2017, Patel has been the principal music arranger for Fort Mill High’s marching band, according to the district. Patel also composes and arranges music for other bands in the Carolinas.

