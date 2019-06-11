Maryland fugitive charged after high-speed chase in downtown Chester, sheriff says

Watch how officers are trained for high speed chases Kevin Butler with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy's police pursuit training class demonstrates how police officers train to drive when responding to a call or during a pursuit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kevin Butler with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy's police pursuit training class demonstrates how police officers train to drive when responding to a call or during a pursuit.

A fugitive from Maryland has been arrested in Chester County after a high-speed chase through downtown Chester, sheriff’s officials said.

The chase happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday, law enforcement officials said. The chase occurred while the city of Chester and areas close to the city limits had extra police officers nearby as local, state and federal authorities investigate a series of shootings, said Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey.

Michael Anthony White, 25, was wanted by police in Baltimore on a burglary warrant, Dorsey said. Chester deputies had developed information that White was in the Chester area, Dorsey said. Law enforcement attempted to pull White over as White was driving, Dorsey said.

White then led law enforcement on a chase that reached high speeds and went through downtown Chester, Dorsey said. White jumped out of the vehicle on Ligon Street and ran on foot. White was caught after a short foot chase, Dorsey said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“No one was hurt in the chase, but the suspect put a lot of people in danger,” Dorsey said.

White is believed to have relatives in Chester, Dorsey said.

White is being held pending extradition to Maryland to face the pending charges in Baltimore, jail officials said. Chester County charges from the police pursuit are also pending, Dorsey said.

Dorsey said law enforcement in Chester will continue to work with state and other authorities to investigate the shootings that started in April and continued through Friday when four incidents were reported. Officers from the sheriff’s office, Chester Police Department, agents from the State Law Enforcement Division, and officers other agencies were close to the chase scene and responded because of the rash of recent shootings, Dorsey said.

“We want the community to know that we are out here after these recent shooting incidents, and that all law enforcement is in it to together to make the streets safe for the public,” Dorsey said.