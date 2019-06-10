Search underway for missing 22-year-old with medical condition, Richland sheriff says

Jazmine Daniel is a missing woman being searched for by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Richland County Sheriff's Department

A search is underway for a missing woman who has a medical condition, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

The Sheriff’s Department has asked for the community’s help in locating Jazmine Daniel.

The 22-year-old was last seen at the Intown Suites off Two Notch Road on Saturday morning when she was the passenger in an “unknown vehicle,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Daniel is described by the Sheriff’s Department as a 5-foot-9, 195-pound black woman with black hair and brown eyes who was wearing a gray T-shirt with the words “New Orleans” on it, according to the news release.

The Sheriff’s Department said because of her condition, Daniel “would not be able to tell anyone her name or where she lives” and does not have any form of identification.

Anyone who sees Daniel is asked to call 803-576-3000 or 911.