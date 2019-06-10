Patient takes stun gun from security, zaps nurse in hospital emergency room, SC cops say

Kyle Edward Cahill was charged with assault and disorderly conduct. Al Cannon Detention Center

A man was arrested on a number of charges after going on a rampage in a hospital emergency room Saturday, the Charleston Police Department said.

During a violent outburst, Kyle Edward Cahill fought with staff at Roper Hospital, including a security guard, WCSC reported.

After “swinging his arms and spitting at workers,” the 29-year-old took a stun gun from the security guard’s holster and fired it, hitting a nurse, according to WCIV. Police said during the struggle, Cahill bit another nurse in the emergency room, per the TV station.

Cahill was committed for a mental evaluation, according to WCSC.

The homeless man was later charged with public disorderly conduct and two counts of third-degree assault and battery, postandcourier.com reported.

Since 2017, records show Cahill has been arrested 11 times in Charleston County, with four of those on assault charges, and three alleging disorderly conduct, according to WCIV.

Information on the condition of the hospital employees that were attacked was unavailable.

Hospital Vice President Anthony Jackson said changes had been made to make the hospital more secure, and he called on South Carolina lawmakers to pass legislation that would result in “enhanced penalties for violence against healthcare workers,” in a statement shared by WCSC.

“Anyone who assaults a police officer, teacher or lawmaker faces harsher consequences. Healthcare workers deserve the same kind of protection,” Jackson said in the statement.

