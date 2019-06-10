South Carolina
2.3 magnitude earthquake reported near Clemson
Here’s what a 4.2-magnitude earthquake looks like on camera
A small earthquake was reported near Clemson early Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake was reported just before 3 a.m. not far from Reed Creek, Ga., about 17 miles from Clemson and 18 miles from Anderson, according to the geological survey. It registered a 2.3 magnitude on the Richter scale.
That magnitude of earthquake is “not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions,” according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s website.
The largest earthquake in the inland area of the Carolinas was a magnitude 5.1 in 1916.
Comments