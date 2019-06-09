14-year-old killed, teen driver injured in SC crash, troopers say

Stock image

One teenager was killed and another injured in an Upstate crash Friday, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The deadly crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Kelly Road in Union County, about 30 miles southwest of Spartanburg, according to Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the Highway Patrol.

A Honda Civic was traveling north on Kelly Road when the car went off the left side of the roadway and hit a tree, Miller said. The 16-year-old driver was entrapped and had to be mechanically extricated. The teen was taken to a hospital by EMS with unknown injuries.

A front seat passenger, also a teenager, had to be extricated from the car and died at the scene, Miller said. The Union County Coroner’s Office identified the passenger as 14-year-old Jay Cribbs, reports WYFF.

The driver was wearing a seat belt, but the passenger was not, Miller said.

There was no word on what caused the car to exit the roadway, or on any pending charges.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.