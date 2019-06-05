Former Chester Co. Sheriff John Wayne Holcombe dies after crash, officials say

Former Chester County Sheriff John Wayne Holcombe has died after a car crash, officials said.

Holcombe, 73, died Monday after the crash Sunday in rural Chester County, said Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker.

Holcombe’s vehicle hit a culvert off Armenia Road near Lowrys, south of the York County line, Tinker said. Holcombe was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill where Holcombe died the next day, Tinker said.

“John Wayne Holcombe served his community for many years in many ways,” Tinker said.

S.C. Highway Patrol on Wednesday listed the crash as a motor vehicle fatality on its website.

Holcombe was Chester County Sheriff from 1997 until 2001 after he was elected in November 1996. Holcombe was defeated in 2000 in his bid for re-election by Robby Benson.

Before that, Holcombe was a S.C. Highway Patrol trooper for more than 25 years until retiring.

After serving as sheriff, Holcombe was elected as a Chester County Council member until 2016.

The funeral for Holcombe is Thursday at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Lowrys. The funeral will include full law enforcement honors, Tinker said.

Barron Funeral Home is assisting the Holcombe family.