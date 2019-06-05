York County man charged after woman beat, then home burned and 2 dogs killed, cops say

What are some obvious signs of arson? Joheida Fister, fire marshal with the Town of Hilton Head Island Fire & Rescue Division, talks about the telltale signs of arson. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Joheida Fister, fire marshal with the Town of Hilton Head Island Fire & Rescue Division, talks about the telltale signs of arson.

A York man has been charged with beating up a female family member, then setting fire to her home, deputies said.

Edgar Steven Hodge, 48, was arrested Tuesday on charges of domestic violence and arson, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Two dogs died in the fire on Sunday, Faris said. More charges may be pending after deputies determined the animals were killed in the fire, Faris said.

On Saturday, deputies were called to a Charlotte Highway home in York after the woman was beaten, according to a sheriff’s office report. A deputy found the woman at a medical office in North Carolina, officials said.

She was “covered with blood and had scratches covering her body,” responding deputies stated in the report.

The victim told deputies Hodge smashed her head into the ground and threw her around the yard, the report stated.

Deputies received an arrest warrant against Hodge for domestic violence but did not locate him at the house, the report stated.

On Sunday, at the same time deputies were attempting to find Hodge again, officers were notified the home where the victim had been injured was on fire. Fire officials told police the home was fully engulfed, the incident report stated.

Deputies arrived to find the mobile home on fire. Investigators with the York County Fire Marshal’s Office were sent to the scene to work with deputies.

Hodge was later located and arrested by detectives, Faris said.

Hodge is charged with second-degree arson. The arson charge is a felony that carries a minimum of three years in prison up to 25 years for conviction, South Carolina law shows.

Hodge remains in the York County jail without bond on both the domestic violence and arson charges.