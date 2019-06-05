Feds offer to speed cleanup of SC’s deadly nuclear waste. But there’s a catch

The Savannah River Site near Aiken is home to deadly high-level nuclear waste File photograph

The U.S. Department of Energy is proposing to ship what has long been considered some of the world’s most deadly nuclear waste from South Carolina to burial grounds in the western United States under a plan to reclassify some of the atomic refuse as less dangerous.

According to plans, the energy department would reclassify some of the Savannah River Site’s high-level waste as low-level waste, a type of atomic refuse that is considered less toxic. That, in turn, would allow the material to be shipped to low-level nuclear waste disposal sites in the deserts of Utah and Texas.

“We want to look at taking the waste stream in South Carolina and reclassifying it and moving it out of state,’’ said Paul Dabbar, the energy department’s undersecretary for science.

As it stands, the country does not have a high-level waste burial ground, meaning SRS must keep the deadly waste at the Aiken County weapons complex indefinitely. In addition to the Savannah River Site, nuclear weapons sites in Washington and Idaho that also have high level waste could benefit from the department’s plan to reclassify some of the material, the agency said.





The DOE’s plan drew immediate criticism from a leading environmental group, which said the proposal is potentially dangerous.

But the Department of Energy says reclassifying some of the high level waste would occur only after a thorough analysis and environmental studies. Waste found to be less radioactive would be reclassified from high-level to a lower category, according to plans.

Reclassifying the waste would speed the cleanup of the Savannah River Site, the agency said. The 310-square-mile weapons complex has tons of atomic waste left over from Cold War weapons production, but the material has no place to be disposed of permanently. Much of that waste is held in about four-dozen aging tanks, some of which have cracked. A handful of tanks have been emptied, but most still contain waste.

The DOE’s proposal to study reclassifying SRS waste and shipping it to off-site low-level waste dumps, under discussion for months, was put on public notice Wednesday.





Any waste that is reclassified would not be sent to South Carolina’s Barnwell County low-level nuclear waste site near SRS, but to commercial facilities near the Texas-New Mexico border and in Utah, energy officials said. The Utah site is owned by the same company that runs the aging Barnwell County low-level waste dump, which has leaked.





“It allows us to dispose of this into facilities ... in Texas or in Utah,’’ Dabbar said, declining to say how much waste the DOE thinks could be shipped off of SRS after it is reclassified.





“We are very excited about actually increasing the pace of reducing risk in South Carolina,’’ he said.

Geoff Fettus, who tracks nuclear waste issues for the Natural Resources Defense Council, said the environmental group has serious reservations about the plan being advanced by President Donald Trump.

“The Trump administration is moving to fundamentally alter more than 50 years of national consensus on how the most toxic, radioactive and dangerous waste in the world is managed and ultimately disposed of,’’ Fettus told The State newspaper. “No matter what they call it, this waste needs a permanent, well-protected disposal option to guard it for generations to come.’’

Fettus declined to say if the NRDC might challenge the energy department plan in court if it becomes final, but he said “we are examining all of our options.’’

In a news release Wednesday, the DOE said the agency has for decades managed reprocessing waste streams as high level waste, regardless of radioactivity. But it now plans to look at the waste more carefully to determine if some of it is less dangerous. Any of the less dangerous material could be disposed of, according to plans.





“Recognizing this failure, this administration is proposing a responsible, results-driven solution that will finally open potential avenues for the safe treatment and removal of the lower level waste currently housed in three states,” Dabbar said in the news release. “DOE is going to analyze each waste stream and manage it in accordance with Nuclear Regulatory Commission standards, with the goal of getting the lower-level waste out of these states without sacrificing public safety.”