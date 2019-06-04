‘American Idol’ auditions are coming to Columbia this summer

Bluffton high school student Lee Jean’s scintillating run on FOX’s ‘American Idol’ Though Bluffton's Lee Jean bowed out on "American Idol" March 10, the run he made on the mega-hit show — from open auditions in Savannah last July to the top 8 — was unquestionably remarkable. Jean, a junior at Bluffton High School, just turned 16 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Though Bluffton's Lee Jean bowed out on "American Idol" March 10, the run he made on the mega-hit show — from open auditions in Savannah last July to the top 8 — was unquestionably remarkable. Jean, a junior at Bluffton High School, just turned 16

Get those vocal cords warmed up — auditions for “American Idol” are coming to Columbia.

The reality TV singing competition, which just wrapped up its 17th season, will have open auditions in cities around the country beginning next month and lasting through September. Auditions will be held in Columbia Aug. 26, according to the ABC website.

Additional details about the Columbia auditions, including the location, were not immediately available.

The show premiered on Fox in 2002 and ran for 15 seasons. It was picked up by ABC for a revival, and has aired on that network since last year, with Ryan Seacrest resuming his hosting duties with new judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. The most recent ‘Idol’ winner is 18-year-old Laine Hardy from Louisiana.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW