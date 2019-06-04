The skies over South Carolina are gloomy for an odd reason. Blame Canada.

Officials survey effects of growing wildfire in Northwest Alberta A wildfire near High Level in Alberta, Canada, had burned through 127,000 hectares by May 27, 2019, officials said. The wildfire forced about 5,000 residents to flee their homes the previous week, local reports said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A wildfire near High Level in Alberta, Canada, had burned through 127,000 hectares by May 27, 2019, officials said. The wildfire forced about 5,000 residents to flee their homes the previous week, local reports said.

You may not smell it, but something big is burning and the skies over South Carolina have the smoky haze to prove it.

Blame Canada.

“Notice a hazy look to the sky this morning?” tweeted the National Weather Service out of Greenville-Spartanburg. “We’ve got smoke filtering into the area in the upper levels of the atmosphere from the wild fires going on in Canada right now. Looks pretty cool on satellite!”

The smoke is high up in the atmosphere, so “there are no current air quality alerts,” said the National Weather Service. “But sunsets may be especially colorful in the coming days.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Multiple wildfires in Canada have so far spread across 568,000 acres, according to WildfireToday.com.

“These massive fires are producing tremendous amounts of smoke, which is being carried great distances,” reported AccuWeather.

“The smoke has also spread farther south, pouring into the north-central United States...Besides the milky haze of the smoke in skies, what may be most noticeable is an enhancement of sunsets where smoke reaches in the U.S.,” said AccuWeather.

Smoke from the fire “has now covered more than 2.7 million square miles of North America,” according to DiscoverMagazine.com.

Tweets from around the country show the smoke has turned the skies orange and tan colors in states closer to the Canadian border.

And yes, the sunsets are brilliant.

Visibility in downtown #yeg is about two blocks because of smoke from fires that were made more likely by climate change.



Good thing we’re repealing the carbon tax. We can use our carbon tax savings to buy respirators. Thanks @jkenney! #yegsmoke #abpoli #ableg #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/WS2WNWc6l7 — Sean Graham (@sean_gra) May 30, 2019