Motorcycle rider dies days after crash with ‘intoxicated driver,’ SC coroner says

Hope Campbell was charged after a crash with a motorcycle rider, who died on Sunday. Greenville County Detention Center

A South Carolina man died Sunday, days after he was in a crash with a driver suspected of being drunk, the Greenville County Coroner said.

On May 30, Warren Faucett was riding his motorcycle in Greenville when he “was struck by an intoxicated driver in a motor vehicle,” Coroner B. Parks Evans, Jr. said in a news release.

The 47-year-old Travelers Rest man was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the news release.

Evans said an autopsy is scheduled and an official cause of death will be determined.

South Carolina Highway Patrol identified the driver of the other vehicle as Hope Campbell, WHNS reported.

The 28-year-old had been charged with two counts of felony DUI causing great bodily injury, according to records with the Greenville County Detention Center. Although her bond was satisfied after being set at $15,000 on one count, Campbell is behind bars on the other charge, jail records show.

Information on her charges being upgraded following Faucett’s death was unavailable.

Campbell was not injured in the deadly collision, per WSPA.

Faucett’s death is being investigated by the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

