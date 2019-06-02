The Force is with him? ‘Luke Skywalker’ actor endorses US Senate candidate from SC

Jaime Harrison slams Sen. Lindsey Graham for Senate seat Jaime Harrison plans to launch his campaign against Sen. Lindsey Graham in the coming weeks. Harrison said he wants to bring hope and trust to the people Graham has neglected during his three-terms in office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jaime Harrison plans to launch his campaign against Sen. Lindsey Graham in the coming weeks. Harrison said he wants to bring hope and trust to the people Graham has neglected during his three-terms in office.

The force was strong in a tweet posted Sunday by “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill.

Hamill, who played protagonist Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” franchise, weighed in on South Carolina’s U.S. Senate race, writing a tweet to Democratic candidate Jaime Harrison, who faces Republican incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Dear Jamie- If you can #SendLindsayHome, I'll give you a MILLION likes & you'll be my 2nd favorite Harrison.

Your potential new #FanBoy, Mar#FORCEHimOuttaTheSenate https://t.co/1xjGvFIQCF — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 2, 2019

Hamill had retweeted a post from Harrison, who expressed excitement over two of his tweets receiving “likes” from Hamill last week.

He included the hashtag #FORCEHimOuttaTheSenate, a nod to the “mysterious energy field created by life that binds the galaxy together” in the “Star Wars” movies, according to the franchise’s website.

Harrison and Graham will face each other in the 2020 election for the seat held by Graham since 2003.