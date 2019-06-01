‘They cleaned these people out.’ SC thieves stole everything inside a home, cops say

Laurens County investigators recovered the stolen property from three different locations. Photo Provided

Investigators in Laurens County arrested a man and woman for allegedly stealing nearly everything inside a home near Lake Greenwood.

James Michael Smith and Holly Pearson Tredway, both of Laurens, were arrested on charges of first- and second-degree burglary, as well as grand larceny.

Last week, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary on Co-Op Road and found a residence that had been cleaned out, according to a press release. Investigators identified Smith and Tredway on Wednesday and recovered most of the stolen property from three locations in Laurens.

Jail records indicate Smith and Tredway are still in the Johnson Detention Center in Laurens County.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I’m thankful our investigators were able to recover as much of the property as they could and put these people behind bars where they belong,” Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said.