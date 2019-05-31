Clemson University sets tuition for 2019-2020 school year

Clemson University has the smallest percentage of black students among the state’s public schools. Recently there have been calls to rename Tillman Hall, pictured, and improve race relations at the school. online@thestate.com

South Carolinians attending Clemson University will be charged just about what they were last year for tuition, the board announced Friday.

Clemson’s board of trustees approved a 1 percent tuition increase for in-state students and a 3.8 percent increase for out-of-state students. That brings the total, annual in-state tuition to $15,120 per year, which is $150 more than students paid last year, according to a release.

Clemson was able to — and was in fact required to — keep tuition increases minimal because of the recently approved S.C. State House budget. The budget allocated extra money to the state’s colleges and universities in exchange for them not raising in-state tuition, except to pay for state-mandated pension and health insurance cost increases.

Housing costs will increase between 1.5 to 4.5 percent, depending on the dorm. That could mean an increase as little as $59 or as much as $418 per year depending on the dorm, the release said.

Clemson will also increase the cost of meal plans by 4.5 percent.