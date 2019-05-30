Teen shot at 2 in golf cart, said ‘if he wanted to kill them, he could’ve,’ SC cops say

Clyde Mock II is charged with attempted murder. Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

A South Carolina teenager was behind bars on multiple charges Thursday, including attempted murder, after he shot at two other teenagers riding in a golf cart, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said.

When confronted about the shooting, 18-year-old Clyde Mock II said he could have killed the other teens if he wanted, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

No injuries were reported.

The shooting took place Sunday, as an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were riding in a golf cart on a Eutawville road, according to an incident report.

It was just after 7:30 p.m. when a Toyota pickup truck, driven by Mock, sped past them before stopping in the road, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Both teens told sheriff’s deputies they pulled around the truck, and Mock pulled out a gun and fired one shot at them, and as they continued to drive away he fired another gunshot in their direction, according to the incident report.

“They actually saw the flash,” of gunfire, sheriff’s Deputy Marty Carrigg said during a Thursday bond hearing for the Eutawville resident, according to the news release.

The 19-year-old in the golf cart informed his father what happened, and they returned to the area where they found the truck, along with Mock and a female, according to the incident report.

The father told deputies he asked Mock if he opened fire at the teens, and he replied “yes, and if he wanted to kill them he could’ve,” according to the incident report.

Mock and the female got in the truck, and he said he would be back before speeding away, it says in the incident report. But because Mock was driving so fast, a cellphone fell out of the truck, which was recovered by one of the teens, who turned it over to the Sheriff’s Office for its investigation.

Mock was charged with four counts of attempted murder and four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the Sheriff’s Office said in the news release. His bond was set at $260,000, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“For some reason this individual thought it OK to shoot at these individuals riding past him in a golf cart,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in the news release. “Fortunately, no one was hit.”

