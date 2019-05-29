SC high school on lockdown after student with gun reported

Berea High School is on lockdown after a report of an armed student on campus. Greenville County School District

A high school in Greenville County, South Carolina is on lockdown Wednesday after reports of a student with a gun on campus, WSPA reports.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching Berea High School after the department got a tip that a student may have a gun at the school, according to Fox Carolina.

Someone told a school resource officer that a “student had a gun at about 11:15 a.m., but when the officer went to where the student was supposed to be, he was gone,” WYFF reports.

School spokeswoman Beth Brotherton told the Greenville News that the school is asking parents to stay away from the campus for now. “Let deputies and school do what they are trained to do,” she told the newspaper.