Midlands high school athlete identified as victim in deadly ATV accident

Fairfield Central junior Christopher “CJ” Simmons died from injuries suffered in an ATV accident on Monday, May 27, 2019. Hudl Photo

A Fairfield Central student-athlete died from injuries suffered in ATV accident Monday, according to football coach Demetrius Davis.

Christopher “CJ” Simmons, a junior at Fairfield Central, was the driver of the ATV when it hit a car that was making a turn in Fairfield County, Davis told The State. Davis said he spoke with the family Monday night at the hospital.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m., on West Peach Road, which is just off U.S. 321 about four miles south of Winnsboro, according to Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol. A Honda four-wheeler was traveling east on West Peach Road when a westbound Hyundai car tried to turn left onto Orchard Drive from West Peach Road, Hovis said.

The four-wheeler hit the right side of the car.

Simmons was ejected and taken to Prisma Health Richland hospital and later died, according to Hovis. A 10-year-old passenger also was ejected from the four-wheeler and taken to Prisma Health Richland with unknown injuries.

Neither Simmons nor the passenger were wearing helmets, Hovis said. The driver of the Hyundai, a 22-year-old woman, was not injured, Hovis said.

Simmons played baseball and football for the Griffins. He saw time at running back receiver and quarterback.The 6-foot-1, 178 pounder caught 17 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns and also completed 7-of-17 passes.

In baseball, Simmons stole 22 bases this season and hit over .300.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of one of our fellow Griffins - CJ Simmons (c/o '20). Please the keep the family and friends in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/5YuYIKDyg6 — FAIRFIELD CENTRAL FOOTBALL (@HighFairfield) May 28, 2019

This was the second deadly crash involving an ATV in the Midlands over the holiday weekend. A 21-year-old man and volunteer firefighter died in a Saturday crash in Kershaw County when the ATV he was driving flipped on a dirt road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.