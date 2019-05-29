More money for SC teachers, judges stays in budget. Here’s what Gov. McMaster vetoed

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, announced his 2019-’20 budget vetoes, standing next to Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette. mschechter@thestate.com

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday vetoed a total $40.7 million from the state’s $9.3 billion spending plan, leaving in place hundreds of millions of dollars more to cover pay raises for law enforcement, teachers, public state employees and judges.

The Governor’s Office pitched this year’s budget — which starts July 1 — as “very education heavy,” calling this year’s spending the first step of many to help raise the average teacher pay to the nearly $60,000 national average in five years and raise K-12 spending overall.

McMaster vetoed very little from the budget, a signal of early collaboration between the GOP governor and State House leaders.

“To my colleagues in the General Assembly, I say the people of South Carolina saw the year begin with our pledges of cooperation, communication and collaboration,” McMaster said on Wednesday. “I believe this state budget embodies that commitment. Let us continue to work together vigorously, thereby ensuring that future generations of South Carolinians can keep winning and prospering.”

State lawmakers are unlikely to return to Columbia this year to vote to override or sustain McMaster’s vetoes.

S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, said last week he wouldn’t call the House back until January 2020, barring an “emergency.”

