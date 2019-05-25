SC city ranked one of the most dangerous to drive in on Memorial Day weekend in U.S.

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

Memorial Day weekend is the most deadly holiday for car wrecks, according to the National Safety Council and other organizations. The safety council estimates that 380 people will die on U.S. roads this holiday weekend.

A recent study done by Cambridge Mobile Telematics, a company that collects and analyzes driving data, said driving in a certain South Carolina city was one of the most dangerous places to be in a car on Memorial Day weekend.

Charleston was the fourth most dangerous city in the United States to be driving during the holiday weekend, the company determined, according to a Yahoo Finance report.

Cambridge Mobile looked at the weekend’s top destinations and instances of crashes, hard braking, speeding and distraction to determine the danger zones for one of the Unites State’s busiest travel holidays, Fast Company reported. Charleston was one of the worse cities for distracted drivers. An occurrence of distracted driving happened 43 to 45 percent of trips in Charleston, according to Cambridge Mobile.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Other nearby cities such as Charlotte and Raleigh also had high instances of distracted driving during the holiday.

The Hamptons on New York’s Long Island was the most dangerous for Memorial Day weekend driving, followed by Miami, Nashville, Charleston and Atlanta, the study said.

Cambridge Mobile offered a couple suggestions to stay our of harm’s way, like staying on the interstate to travel. While it might be tempting to avoid an interstate traffic jam by taking a local road, Cambridge Mobile said those smaller roads are where people are more likely to speed and are more distracted.

The National Traffic and Highway Safety Administration says that 39% of all fatal car crashes in South Carolina involved speeding in 2016. The administrations data also affirms Cambridge Mobile’s assertion that traveling on interstates is safer than local, often rural roads.