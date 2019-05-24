Bernie Sanders campaign to hand out bottled water in Denmark a week after SC visit

Bernie Sanders talks tainted water with Denmark, SC residents Bernie Sanders spoke with Denmark, SC residents about the tainted water in their community. Residents say that they haven't felt safe drinking the water for 10 years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bernie Sanders spoke with Denmark, SC residents about the tainted water in their community. Residents say that they haven't felt safe drinking the water for 10 years.

A week after U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders used the town as an example of America’s endangered water infrastructure, the presidential campaign is donating bottled water to residents of Denmark, S.C.

Sanders’ S.C. campaign director Kwadjo Campbell will be in Denmark on Saturday to hand out free bottled water to residents at 119 Coker Avenue from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., the campaign announced in a press release.

The Sanders campaign will have 500 cases of water to distribute, the announcement said.

The event will come one week after the senator from Vermont held a town hall in Denmark to address the town’s water issues. Sanders toured a resident’s home to hear how far they have gone to avoid using the city’s tap water since learning Denmark put the unapproved chemical Halosan into its drinking water supply for years.

Sanders’ visit follows an investigation by The State that highlighted problems with South Carolina’s rural, aging water systems. Several 2020 presidential candidates besides Sanders have also sought to address South Carolina’s water problems.

