Man killed in Lancaster crash after truck hits tree and catches fire, police say

One person was killed late Wednesday in Lancaster County after a truck hit a tree and caught fire, police said.

The man who was killed was from Heath Springs in Lancaster County, according to S.C. Department of Public Safety. Coroner officials confirmed the fatality, but his name has not yet been released.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Pleasant Road near S.C. 522, said Lance Cpl. David Jones of S.C. Highway Patrol. The man was driving a 1999 Chevrolet truck when it went off the left side of the road, hit a tree and burned, Jones said.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, Jones said.

Police did not report any passengers in the truck or any other vehicles involved in the wreck.

The fatal collision remains under investigation.

