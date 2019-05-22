Former SC college police officer forged document to get a job with school, deputies say

A former police officer with Benedict College was jailed Wednesday on charges that he forged a document to get a job with the school, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Clarence Edward Adamson, 35, turned himself in Wednesday morning on charges of forgery, the sheriff’s department said Wednesday afternoon. He resigned his position at the college earlier this month.

Deputies say Adamson was required to pay a judgment against him of $4,835. He turned in a forged document earlier this month that said he paid the judgment in full, which was required to obtain employment with the police department.

The document said Adamson had transferred the money recently to the plaintiff in the case to satisfy the judgment, according to the sheriff’s department.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Additional details about the judgment against Adamson were not immediately available Wednesday.

Adamson remains in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.