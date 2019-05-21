Prison guard who got pregnant from sex with inmate now behind bars, SC officials say

A correctional officer at a South Carolina prison became pregnant after having sex with an inmate.

A correctional officer at a South Carolina prison was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday after it was discovered she got pregnant after having sex with an inmate, state officials said.

While working at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Richland County, Greshica Jene Brown had sex with an inmate inside the prison, arrest warrants say.

The 29-year-old Columbia woman got pregnant after engaging in a sexual relationship with the inmate over several months last year, according to arrest warrants.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services discovered Brown’s pregnancy based on information recovered from her cellphone and Facebook account, according to arrest warrants.

Brown was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate and misconduct in office, the DOC said in a news release.

The correctional officer is behind bars at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, jail records show.

Information on Brown’s job status was unavailable.

Kirkland is a Level 3, maximum security prison with only male inmates, according to the DOC.