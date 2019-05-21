Dressbarn will close all of its stores, including 28 in the Carolinas, company says

Women's clothing chain Dressbarn is closing all of its stores, including 23 in the Carolinas. The Wichita Eagle

Longtime women’s clothing chain Dressbarn is going out of business, according to a news release from its parent company.

The franchise has begun a “wind down” that will result in the closing of all 650 Dressbarn stores across the U.S., according to a news release from Ascena Retail Group shared by BusinessWire.

That includes eight stores in South Carolina, and 20 in North Carolina.

There is no word on when the Dressbarns in the Carolinas will permanently shut their doors, but until they do the stores will conduct business as usual, which includes normal “return, refund, or gift card policies,” Ascena said in the news release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open.

“During the wind down process, we will continue to provide our customers with the same great experience both in-store and online, offering them even better deals and value,” Chief Financial Officer Steven Taylor said in the news release.

About 6,800 employees work across the country at Dressbarn stores, which Ascena said have not been meeting an “acceptable level of profitability in today’s retail environment,” CBS News reported.

By closing Dressbarn, Ascena will “focus on its more profitable brands,” which include Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant, Lou & Grey, Catherines, Cacique and Justice, according to NPR.

“For more than 50 years, Dressbarn has served women’s fashion needs, and we thank all of our dedicated associates for their commitment to Dressbarn and our valued customers. This decision was difficult, but necessary,” Taylor said, per USA Today.

A financial analyst said Ascena was responsible for Dressbarn’s shortcomings.

“Ascena really never invested in Dressbarn and let it stagnate to the point where it has become completely out of touch with the needs of modern shoppers. Even the name now feels old fashioned and dull,” GlobalData Retail analyst Neil Saunders said, according to CBS News.

When it was founded in the 1960s, Dressbarn was marketed as a place where women “could find fashion at a value,” NPR reported.

“We’re proud that Dressbarn has been a fashion destination for so many generations of women for 50+ years,” the clothing store posted on Facebook.

Dressbarn stores closing in the Carolinas

NORTH CAROLINA

▪ Asheville

▪ Burlington

▪ Charlotte (two)

▪ Concord (two)

▪ Durham

▪ Fayetteville

▪ Garner

▪ Greensboro

▪ Greenville

▪ Hickory

▪ Holly Springs

▪ Matthews

▪ Monroe

▪ Morrisville

▪ Smithfield (two)

▪ Wilmington

▪ Winston-Salem

SOUTH CAROLINA

▪ Florence

▪ Gaffney

▪ Greenville

▪ Lexington

▪ Myrtle Beach (three)

▪ Summerville

Source: dressbarn.com