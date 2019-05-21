Suspended Chester sheriff, deputies plead not guilty to false arrest in federal court

FBI, SLED at sheriff’s office in Chester County, SC Multiple agents from the FBI and the State law Enforcement Division are at the Chester County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina. An FBI spokesman said agents are conducting a “lawful law enforcement activity.” Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Multiple agents from the FBI and the State law Enforcement Division are at the Chester County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina. An FBI spokesman said agents are conducting a “lawful law enforcement activity.”

Suspended Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood and two top deputies pleaded not guilty in federal court Tuesday to charges of abuse of police powers, false arrest conspiracy and other alleged violations.

Underwood, former chief deputy Robert Sprouse and Lt. Johnny Neal all could face more than a decade in prison if convicted, federal prosecutors say.





The three men made their first federal court appearances Tuesday in Columbia, two weeks after federal prosecutors accused them of a conspiracy to cover up an unlawful arrest and excessive use of force involving a Fort Lawn man in November 2018. The victim was illegally jailed for three nights and his records falsified by Underwood and Sprouse to hide their illegal actions, federal prosecutors and the FBI say.

Paige Gossett, the presiding judge, ordered that the defendants have no contact with any one from the sheriff’s office while the case is pending.

Other than answering routine court questions required by the judge, none of the three made any statements inside or outside court. Underwood left the courthouse at 12:45 p.m., two hours after the hearing finished. Underwood declined to comment on the pending case or the accusations that he framed a Chester County man for a false arrest then falsified records and lied to federal agents afterward.

The courtroom was packed with dozens of Chester County residents and Underwood supporters, including clergy members and S.c. State Sen Mike Fanning, D-Great Falls. Fanning, who has publicly asked the community to offer prayers for Underwood, said he was there to support the justice system being followed.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alyssa Richardson said in court that since the indictments were issued there have been allegations to her office that Sprouse and Underwood made improper contact or threats to potential witnesses from the sheriff’s office in the case.

“There has been some attempt to issue threats,” Richardson said in court.

All three were released on a personal recognizance bond until their next court appearance. That means none had to pay any bail to be released.





Stanley Myers, the attorney representing Underwood, said his client denies all charges.

“Sheriff Underwood was doing his job that night,” Myers said. “This case is an assault on law enforcement.”

Myers said after court that the crux of the case is that Underwood and the other deputies were doing their jobs the night in November when Underwood confronted Kevin Simpson of Fort Lawn in Chester County. Police were on a incident scene near Simpson’s home when Simpson and Underwood had two confrontations after Underwood told Simpson to go on his porch for his own safety, Myers said.

“The police were looking for a dangerous man that night,” Myers said. “They were not there to confront Mr. Simpson. Both times Sheriff Underwood asked him to go back to his house. They asked Mr. Simpson to go up on his porch for his own safety. The video that has been seen is only of the second time.” They (the police) were doing their jobs.”

Myers said Underwood plans to take the case to trial so that Underwood’s side of the story can be heard.

“Sheriff Underwood looks forward to exercising his right to a jury trial,” Myers said.

Myers flatly denied federal prosecutors allegations that Underwood falsified police reports, altered records and committed other crimes to cover up the incident.

“It is not true that he (Underwood) altered evidence,” Myers said.

Underwood could face more than 50 years in prison if convicted of the indictments which include trying to impede a federal investigation, civil rights violations and falsifying records under authority as police officers.





Sprouse faces more than 70 years in prison and Neal faces as much as 50 years. Sprouse is accused of lying to the FBI, being part of the falsifying of records, and participating in the cover up scheme. Neal is also accused of knocking Simpson to the ground and helping to hold Simpson in jail for four days.

“Those who swear to protect and uphold the law, while at the same time using their positions of power to hide their own violations of the law, will be held accountable,” U.S. Attorney for South Carolina Sherri Lydon said.





In the indictments, federal prosecutors say the Fort Lawn man, identified as “K.S.,” saw police activity near his home on Nov. 20, 2018. K.S. recorded and broadcast the events over Facebook Live. Underwood and K.S. had a confrontation that was recorded, the indictments say.

Underwood, Sprouse and Neal then falsely arrested Simpson, making up a phony report that blamed another deputy, prosecutors say. Underwood tried to alter Simpson’s seized cellphone with the video in a scheme to cover up the confrontation, federal prosecutors say. Underwood and Sprouse then lied to the FBI during an investigation, prosecutors say.

The victim is Kevin Simpson, according to Simpson and his lawyer.





Charges against Simpson and his mother, who was accused by Underwood of taking a police radio during the arrest, were dropped two days after Underwood and the others were indicted.





Simpson’s lawyer, Everett Stubbs, told The Herald the arrest was a sham. Federal prosecutors said Underwood and Sprouse concocted a phony police report that falsely claimed Simpson repeatedly left his yard and used profane language toward Underwood during the November incident.





Former State Law Enforcement Division agent Max Dorsey was appointed acting Chester County sheriff by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster after Underwood was suspended when the indictments were issued May 7.

Underwood, a former SLED agent, was first elected sheriff in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.

Check back for updates on this developing story.



