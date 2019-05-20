Rock Hill charter school sets starting teacher pay above SC, national average.

Thousands of teachers march to SC State House South Carolina teachers, students and advocates marched to the State House to call on lawmakers to increase their pay and approve reforms that improve the state’s public schools. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina teachers, students and advocates marched to the State House to call on lawmakers to increase their pay and approve reforms that improve the state’s public schools.

Teachers at a Rock Hill charter school will now make a minimum of $40,000 a year.

York Preparatory Academy, a public K-12 charter school, announced Monday an increase in the starting salary of the school’s full-time, certified teachers to $40,000.

York Prep’s leaders have been developing the package, dubbed #40forall, for a year, according to a release from the school. Along with the starting pay, York Prep approved salary increases for other teachers and a retention bonus for teachers when they return in the fall.

“Nothing in education has a greater effect on student growth than the teacher in the classroom,” Brian Myrup, managing director of York Preparatory Academy said in a prepared statement. “Being that York Prep’s driving focus is to maximize each individual student’s growth as they prepare to succeed in life, we have been looking to make a significant investment into supporting and retaining dedicated teachers who are making that difference every day.”

Better pay is one issue thousands of educators highlighted during a March 1 rally at the statehouse in Columbia. Teachers also are pushing for education funding, fewer standardized tests, smaller class sizes and a voice in education policies.

At $40,000, York Prep’s starting teacher salary is above the national average of $39,249 and above the South Carolina average of $33,148, according to 2017-18 average starting teacher salaries provided by the National Education Association.

It’s likely South Carolina lawmakers will approve a four percent raise for all teachers and set the starting teacher salary at $35,000, reports The State newspaper.

State leaders have said South Carolina’s education reform bill, which aims to address problems in public schools, will not pass this year, reports The State.