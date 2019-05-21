State worker bonuses, teacher pay raises. How SC will spend $9 billion

SC pay compensation study revealed, two years after completion Is the South Carolina state compensation plan antiquated and dysfunctional? Consultant gives results Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Is the South Carolina state compensation plan antiquated and dysfunctional? Consultant gives results

State workers, teachers and college students are winners in this year’s $9.3 billion budget, which lawmakers final approval to Tuesday.

Thirty-two thousand S.C. state employees are slated to get a $600 one-time bonus added to a 2% pay raise this year after state lawmakers adopted the state’s spending plan — which starts July 1 — sending it to Gov. Henry McMaster for his signature or vetoes.

The budget also includes nearly $160 million to give teachers raises, while also raising pay for first-year teachers, and adds more than $150 million to help keep college tuition low for in-state students, including helping to pay for construction and renovation projects.

Powerful House Ways and Means chairman Murrell Smith said Monday the budget is just the start, “rather than a resolution of issues.”

“This is a budget that we looked at places where we have not been concentrating as of late,” said the Sumter Republican. “We put a lot of emphasis on those teacher pay raises, employee pay raises, higher education. But we still also have a lot of areas to attend to.”

Here are a handful of add-ins and omissions in the state’s budget:

More money for SC teachers, state workers

The state’s more than 52,000 teachers will get more money in their paychecks next year.

Starting July 1, lawmakers have agreed to spend about $159 million to raise starting teacher pay to $35,000, up from $32,000. Teachers also will get at minimum a 4% pay raise, with newer, less experienced teachers getting more — in effort to fill classroom vacancies.

The raise is part of a five-year effort to raise the average teacher salary to the national average of near $60,000, state leaders say.

It also comes after about 10,000 teachers and their allies protested May 1 at the capitol for higher pay and better working conditions.

“I see this as the best budget for education ... passed in my near 19 years as (Senate) Finance Committee chair,” state Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, said on the Senate floor Tuesday.

Senate Education Committee chairman Greg Hembree, R-Horry, did not disagree, but voted against the budget Tuesday after his prior attempts to give every teacher a 5% pay raise failed.

“It’s more symbolic than anything else,” Hembree said of his vote Tuesday. “I made sort of a promise to myself and really to others ... that this was the hill I was going to die on. I wanted it to be clear how strongly I felt about it.”

State employees will also get more money in their pockets next year.

The budget includes $41 million to give 32,000 state employees a 2% raise, the first pay increase most of those employees have received in two years. Employees who earn less than $70,000 a year also will get a $600 bonus — at a total cost of $20 million.

Lunch and a tank of gas on the state?

You didn’t win the state’s historic $1.5 billion Mega-Millions jackpot last fall.

That’s OK. We didn’t either.

But lawmakers and McMaster want to make sure you still get a piece of the winnings.

With Tuesday’s vote, lawmakers agreed to give the state’s $61.4 million tax windfall from the jackpot — plus $6 million more — back to taxpayers in the form of a $50 check per S.C. tax return, despite concerns from some lawmakers who wanted it spent elsewhere.

The checks would be issued by the state Revenue Department at a cost to the state of about $700,000.

It is unlikely to be vetoed by McMaster, who originally proposed the idea back in January when he released his executive budget.

SC black technical college gets reprieve

The state’s sole historically black technical school can keep its title under a move by state House and Senate lawmakers this week.

Despite a shrinking student enrollment, Denmark Technical College in Bamberg County will not be forced through the state’s budget to become a “trade school,” which the school’s leaders warned would effectively close the school and hurt the local economy.

Since 2008, enrollment at Denmark Tech has decreased 82 percent.

The state’s 44-member Legislative Black Caucus had advocated against making the historically black college a trade school, a change that some lawmakers unsuccessfully sought to include in the state’s budget.

Lawmakers take position: no offshore drilling

Conservation advocates and coastal communities can breathe easy, at least for a year.

Lawmakers successfully attached to the budget a temporary law that for a year would limit offshore drilling off the S.C. coast. The Senate-backed provision prohibits the state from approving any plans that would allow pipes, tanks and other onshore infrastructure needed by the drilling industry to support its operations.

After months of inaction on the question of offshore drilling, the budget puts the S.C. Legislature now on record against offshore oil drilling, joining the governor, who has opposed operations off the cost because of its potential impacts on the environment and tourism. Last month, the federal government said it would halt plans to expand offshore drilling operations indefinitely.

Reporter Sammy Fretwell contributed to this report.