Missing: York County deputies seek Rock Hill man not seen by family since March

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

York County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man considered missing, police said.

Warren Noy Taylor, 48, was reported missing May 12 by his family, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s office officials posted a plea for help locating Taylor on their Facebook and Twitter social media pages late on Friday.

Lt. W.J. Miller of the sheriff’s office said Sunday night that deputies have received no new information to find Taylor and are continuing to look for him.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Taylor is from Mandarin Drive in Rock Hill, deputies said. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 170 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Taylor is asked to call Miller at the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059 or York County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.

Check back for updates.