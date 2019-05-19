‘A quiet leader’: Longtime public servant, SC Rep. Ronnie Young dies at 71

S.C. Rep. Ronnie Young, R-Aiken County, died Sunday.

S.C. Rep. Ronnie Young died Sunday after an illness, according to officials.

Young, 71, died at 4:15 a.m. at his home, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables confirmed.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that Representative Young passed away this morning as a result of his illness,” S.C. House Clerk Patrick Dennis said in an email.” Representative Young’s family wanted to offer sincere and heartfelt thanks for all of the kindness that his House family has shown him through his illness and they ask for your continued support and prayer as they deal with their loss.”

Young, who represented District 84, had cancer and suffered a stroke several weeks ago, according to the Aiken Standard.

He was the longest-serving council chairman, according to Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian, who described Young as “a low-key kind of guy.”

“He went to meetings all the time, but he was not the kind of guy that had a big, gregarious personality,” Killian told The State. “He was a quiet leader. He always worked behind the scenes to have issues resolved.

“We haven’t had a lot of divisiveness on our council, and I think that’s due to his leadership,” he continued. “He was able to build consensus among all sorts of interests and parties.”

During his years on County Council, Young made economic development one of his primary focuses.

“He knew if people could get a job, they could take care of themselves and their families,” Killian said.

Tributes and condolences from Young’s State House colleagues began appearing on Twitter Sunday morning.

This morning we lost our friend and colleague, Rep. Ronnie Young, to his illness.



May he Rest In Peace, and may we all strive to be as dedicated to each other as he was to us. — Micah Caskey (@MicahCaskey) May 19, 2019 Saddened to learn of the passing of Rep. Ronnie Young from Aiken County. A truly nice, fine man and his death leaves a hole in our hearts and in the SC House. RIP Ronnie. — Rep. Gary Clary (@garyclarysc) May 19, 2019 Ronnie was one the kindest and sincere legislators I ever had the privilege to work with. He will be cherished in memory and praised for his unwavering service to his community. — Gary Simrill (@GarySimrill) May 19, 2019

Young had served in the House since May 2017, when he won a special election to replace a former representative who resigned. Before that he was a longtime member of the Aiken County Council and also served on the Aiken County School Board and the S.C. Association of Counties, according to the state legislature’s website.

Just days before his death, Young, lying in a hospital bed in his Aiken County home, was honored by Speaker Jay Lucas with the Order of the Palmetto — the state’s highest honor.

Rep. Ronnie Young received SC’s highest honor — Order of the Palmeto. It was presented by Speaker Jay Lucas. Ronnie is under hospice care for cancer. His living room was filled with family, friends, legislators along with other officials. There was laughter, tears and prayers. pic.twitter.com/tixlML0pVW — Rep. Bill Taylor (@TaylorSCHouse) May 17, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.