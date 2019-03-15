Rock Hill teen shot 2 ‘friends’ in head in gang killing, then faked help, police say

A Rock Hill teen charged with a February double murder is alleged to have shot two men in the head, then faked efforts to help them, police said in court Friday afternoon.

Sam Saadiq Robinson, 16, is charged with shooting Zuinquarius McCrorey, 20, and Malik McCullough, 23, on Chestnut Street in Rock Hill after riding around with them on Feb. 26, Det. Ryan Thomas of the Rock Hill Police Department said. Robinson made his first South Carolina court appearance, a bond hearing, after being arrested in Charlotte on March 1.

Thomas told Rock Hill Judge Jane Modla that Robinson plotted the attack from the day before, then carried out the killings.

Thomas told Modla that Robinson obtained a gun on Feb. 25 and that night shot up the home and car of McCullough and McCullough’s parents on Chestnut Street. Those crimes were reported but not immediately solved.

‘The family had to deal with that terror,” Thomas said.

On Feb. 26, Robinson rode around with McCrorey and McCullough before the two men had to go to work. The two men were in the front seats and Robinson in the back, police said.

Thomas said, around 1:40 p.m., Robinson killed both men, who police described as Robinson’s friends.

“In a premeditated plan Mr. Robinson used the misplaced trust of his friends and got into the vehicle with them,” Thomas said. “Mr. Robinson then shot both victims in the back of their heads.”





The car, still in drive, rolled down Chestnut Street, Thomas said. Robinson jumped from the moving car and hid the murder weapon, Thomas said.

Then Robinson ran to where the car had crashed into a nearby fence and faked efforts to help the victims as emergency responders and police arrived, Thomas said.

Robinson was questioned at the scene on Feb. 26, but Thomas said police did not have enough evidence to hold Robinson.





Robinson’s family took him to Charlotte in an effort to hide him from the police, and any possible retribution from friends of two victims, Thomas said.

“Mr. Robinson’s actions are tied to criminal gang activity on his part,” Thomas said.





No other information about the gang affiliation of Robinson has been released. It remains unclear what the motive for the killings was.

Police have not released information about how Robinson got the gun at age 16, or if the gun has been recovered.

Robinson was caught in Charlotte March 1. He was extradited Friday from the Charlotte jail.

Thomas said Robinson is a “threat to society” if released on bond.

Modla denied bond for Robinson.

Robinson is charged as an adult. He faces 60 years to life in prison if convicted. Robinson also is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, illegal gun possession by someone under age 18, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and shooting inside the city limits.

Robinson made no statements in court. His lawyer, Geoff Dunn, also declined to comment other than to say he knew Robinson would not receive bond.

After court, Dunn said he would make sure Robinson’s rights are protected.

“I will strenuously defend Mr. Robinson’s rights throughout this process,” Dunn said.

Robinson will be sent to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice to await trial. Defendants under age 17 are kept in juvenile detention.

Robinson’s mother is in the York County jail under a quarter-million dollar bond after she was charged with obstructing justice. She is accused of misleading police as they searched for Robinson after the killings.