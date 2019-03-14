Suspected illegal immigrant charged in Lancaster man’s death asked for bond hearing

A suspected illegal immigrant charged in a Lancaster’s man death will remain jailed without bond until trial.

Abel Borbonio-Olivio is charged with reckless homicide in the August 2018 death of Charles Byrdic. Borbonio-Olivio had drugs in his system when he drove off the road and hit Byrdic, who was walking in his yard, prosecutors said.

Borbonio-Olivio had been arrested four times for not having a driver’s license in the past 15 years, court records show.

Borbonio-Olivio, 42, who prosecutors say is from Mexico and in the country illegally, has been jailed since August under a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

Borbonio-Olivio had asked for a bond hearing, but waived that hearing as court started Thursday. A trial or disposition in the case could happen within the next six months, said his lawyer, Dave Cook.

If Borbonio-Olivio had been released on a bond, he likely would have been deported, court officials said.

Cook said in court he hopes to have the case resolved without a trial.

“He doesn’t want the victim’s family to endure any more trauma,” Cook said of Borbonio-Olivio.

Borbonio-Olivio tried to flee the crash scene before police arrived, prosecutors said. Randy Newman, 6th Circuit solicitor, has said in previous hearings that Borbonio-Olivio would be a flight risk to his native Mexico if released.

Byrdic, 60, was in his yard around 9:30 a.m. Aug. 4 when Borbonio-Olivio ran off the road and hit Byrdic, police said.

Borbonio-Olivio was arrested in 2001 for having no beginner’s permit, no child restraint seat and speeding, court records show. In 2003, 2004 and May 2018, he was arrested for driving without a driver’s license, court records show. He was found guilty each time. In 2007, he was charged with speeding.

Borbonio-Olivio is being held at Lancaster County jail and remains under the ICE detainer.