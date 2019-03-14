16-year-old Rock Hill accused killer of 2 to be extradited from NC to York County

A Rock Hill teen charged in the shooting deaths of two men in a car in February will be extradited from North Carolina and is expected to be charged with two counts of murder, police and court officials said.

Sam Saadiq Robinson, 16, was arrested in Charlotte days after the Feb. 26 killings and has been in the Mecklenburg County jail since.

Zuinquarius McCrorey, 20, and Malik McCullough, 23, were found shot to death inside a car Feb. 26 at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Jones Avenue in Rock Hill, police and coroner officials said.

Because Robinson was arrested in North Carolina, Rock Hill police had to wait for extradition proceedings to finish in Charlotte before South Carolina officers can pick him up. Robinson is expected to be picked up in Charlotte late Thursday or Friday morning.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News

Robinson is expected to appear before a Rock Hill city judge on the murder charges after he is served arrest warrants, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said Robinson targeted McCullough and McCrorey and shot both from inside the car as McCrorey drove down Chestnut Street. The shooting deaths caused a lockdown of Rock Hill streets near the shootout scene, forced school bus routes to change and sparked a manhunt in both Carolinas.

Police have not released a motive for the shootings or said if the crime is gang-related. Law enforcement officials also have not said if the shootings are connected to a March 6 shooting in Chester. A 15-year-old boy is charged with attempted murder of a 16-year-old in that case.

Robinson, charged as an adult, faces at least 60 years in prison to life if convicted of double murder. He cannot get bail because only a South Carolina circuit court judge can set bond in a murder case.

Adults over age 18 who are charged with murder involving more than one victim can face the death penalty. However, because of his age, Robinson is not eligible to face the death penalty under South Carolina law, York County prosecutors said. No one younger than age 18 is eligible for capital punishment.

Robinson likely will be sent to S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice after his first court appearance. Defendants under age 17 are kept in juvenile detention.

Robinson’s mother is in the York County jail under a quarter-million dollar bond after she was charged with obstructing justice after she was accused of misleading police as they searched for Robinson after the killings.

Check back for updates on this developing story.