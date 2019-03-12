Teens shot 73-year-old woman multiple times in deadly SC home invasion, cops say

Two South Carolina teenagers face murder charges in the death of a 73-year-old woman, who died days after being shot multiple times during a burglary at her home, according to police.
Geraldine Castle, 73, of Walhalla, died Monday at a Greenville hospital, four days after being shot at a home on Maple Avenue in Seneca, Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said in a news release.
Decota Castle Brown, 19, and Hunter Lee Hunnicutt, 17, were arrested over the weekend and each charged with attempted murder and first-degree burglary in the home invasion; however, since Castle died, the charges will be upgraded to murder on Tuesday, reports WYFF.
Castle had been shot multiple times, and Seneca police found multiple shell casings inside the home, according to FOX Carolina.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
A motive for Castle’s killing remains unclear, but neighbors told WSPA that Brown is the son of the people who live at the home where the deadly home invasion unfolded.
Murder carries a minimum 30-year prison sentence and a maximum of life in prison, under South Carolina law. First-degree burglary carries a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of life.
Comments