Elizabeth Warren just landed Hillary Clinton’s top SC staffer

A Columbia native who led Hillary Clinton’s S.C. efforts in 2016 has signed on to navigate another Democrat’s campaign in the Palmetto State in 2020.

Alycia Albergottie has been named the state director for Elizabeth Warren’s run in the first-in-the-South primary, the Warren campaign announced on Monday.

Albergottie was named Clinton’s S.C. director in the run-up to the 2016 general election. She has a long history in South Carolina politics before that, starting with Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign.

The Allen University later served as regional field director for Elizabeth Colbert Busch’s unsuccessful 2013 campaign for the 1st District seat in Congress, worked on Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin’s 2013 re-election campaign and volunteered for Vincent Sheheen’s unsuccessful run for governor in 2014. She also served as chair of the Richland County Democratic Party.

Warren has also hired two former staffers for Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, who excited Southern Democrats with his 2017 special election victory in a deep-red state. Ebenezer Abolarin, regional field director for Jones’s campaign, will be Warren’s state organizing director. Same Coleman, Jones’s former press secretary, will be Warren’s communications director in South Carolina.

The Massachusetts senator is the third 2020 hopeful to hire staffers in South Carolina. New Jersy Sen. Cory Booker last month hired former state party director Christale Spain and Clinton 2016 primary director Clay Middleton. California Sen. Kamala Harris has named another Clinton staffer, Jalisa Washington-Price, as her S.C. director. The University of South Carolina graduate was formerly chief of staff of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.