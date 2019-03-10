Late night bicycle ride turns deadly after car crash in Richland County, SC cops say

A person riding a bicycle was killed in a collision with a car late Saturday night in Richland County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
The crash occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Lower Richland Boulevard, according to highway patrol.
Both the bike rider and the driver of a four-door Subaru were heading south on Lower Richland Boulevard when the car hit the bicycle, highway patrol said.
The bicycle rider was killed in the crash, highway patrol reported, but it was not mentioned if the rider died on scene or was taken to an area hospital.
The identity of the bike rider will be made public by the Richland County Coroner’s office after the family has been notified.
There is no word if the driver of the Subaru will face any criminal charges as a result of the deadly collision.
The fatal crash remains under investigation by highway patrol.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
