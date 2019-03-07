South Carolina

Lancaster County police ask for community’s help in finding 82-year-old man

By Amanda Harris

March 07, 2019 12:02 AM

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for help finding an 82-year-old man.

Henry Steven Childress left his home Wednesday morning off Millstone Creek Road in Indian Land, according the sheriff’s office.

Childress was driving a dark color Toyota Highlander with a South Carolina tag, 1438KF, police said.

He was last seen in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday afternoon and may be traveling to Jacksonville, Fla., according to the sheriff’s office.

Childress takes medications for several health conditions, police said.

Childress is described as a 6-foot, white male weighing 185 pounds with white hair and brown eyes and a scar on his chest, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Information can also be submitted on the Midlands Crimestoppers website.

Check back for updates.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

local

local

local

south-carolina

Amanda Harris

Amanda Harris covers issues related to children and families in York, Chester and Lancaster County for The Herald. Amanda works with local schools, parents and community members to address important topics such as school security, mental health and the opioid epidemic. She graduated from Winthrop University.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  

things to do