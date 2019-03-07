Lancaster County police ask for community’s help in finding 82-year-old man

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for help finding an 82-year-old man.

Henry Steven Childress left his home Wednesday morning off Millstone Creek Road in Indian Land, according the sheriff’s office.

Childress was driving a dark color Toyota Highlander with a South Carolina tag, 1438KF, police said.

He was last seen in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday afternoon and may be traveling to Jacksonville, Fla., according to the sheriff’s office.

Childress takes medications for several health conditions, police said.

Childress is described as a 6-foot, white male weighing 185 pounds with white hair and brown eyes and a scar on his chest, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Information can also be submitted on the Midlands Crimestoppers website.

