Rescue operation ongoing at Carowinds in York County at NC state line, officials say

By Andrew Dys

March 06, 2019 09:56 AM

York County, SC

A rescue operation is ongoing at Carowinds amusement park, emergency officials said.

A worker was hurt Wednesday morning, said York County Emergency Management Director Chuck Haynes.

The amusement park straddles the South Carolina and North Carolina state line.

Emergency officials from both York County and Charlotte are on the scene, Haynes said. Flint Hill Fire Department and Charlotte fire officials are there.

No other details have been released.

In 2018, park officials announced the Carolinas’ first double-launch roller coaster, Copperhead Strike, will open this year. The coaster will be more than half a mile of turns and inversions, lasting more than two minutes and reaching more than 40 mph in 2.5 seconds.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

