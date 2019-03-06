Rescue operation ongoing at Carowinds in York County at NC state line, officials say

A rescue operation is ongoing at Carowinds amusement park, emergency officials said.

A worker was hurt Wednesday morning, said York County Emergency Management Director Chuck Haynes.

The amusement park straddles the South Carolina and North Carolina state line.

Emergency officials from both York County and Charlotte are on the scene, Haynes said. Flint Hill Fire Department and Charlotte fire officials are there.

No other details have been released.

In 2018, park officials announced the Carolinas’ first double-launch roller coaster, Copperhead Strike, will open this year. The coaster will be more than half a mile of turns and inversions, lasting more than two minutes and reaching more than 40 mph in 2.5 seconds.

Copperhead Strike is part of a 7-acre country-themed area to include Blue Ridge Country Kitchen and other rides. In late 2019, a 130-suite hotel will open.

The park opened in 1973. Carowinds has grown into a 400-acre theme park with more than 60 rides, shows and attractions. It has 14 rollercoasters and a 26-acre water park.

Check back for updates on this developing story.