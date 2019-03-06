SC governor’s office expands, hires former campaign staffer to work in Washington

Gov. Henry McMaster’s office is hiring a staffer to live and work in the nation’s capital and is re-opening its office at the National Governors Association.
McMaster announced Wednesday that Jordan Marsh, a Florence native and political director on the governor’s 2018 election campaign, will join the governor’s office as its director of federal relations.
He will be paid $75,000 a year and work out of the NGA offices in Washington, D.C., the governor told state agency heads at his quarterly cabinet meeting. Marsh will help S.C. state agencies work with their federal counterparts.
“You need to have his telephone number,” McMaster told the agency directors. “He will be available to everybody in this room.”
The state also will begin paying about $106,000 a year in dues to the NGA, an organization South Carolina left years ago in the midst of recession-era budget cuts under GOP Gov. Mark Sanford. Those dues will give the state access to services like technical help from NGA staff, grants, meetings and policy classes and conferences. About 26 U.S. states have offices at the NGA, McMaster said.
Marsh, a University of South Carolina graduate, also worked as the state director for the S.C. GOP’s 2018 campaign efforts. He worked two years as vice president for the S.C. Alliance to Fix Our Roads, a nonprofit that in 2017 helped push state lawmakers to raise the state’s gas tax for road repairs for the first time in three decades.
