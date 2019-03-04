York County teen charged with double killing in Rock Hill, police say

A York County teen has been charged in the killings of two Rock Hill men who were found shot to death in a car.

Sam Saadiq Robinson, 16, of York County was arrested in Charlotte and is in the Mecklenburg County jail, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of Rock Hill Police Department.

“We are confident that we have the shooter in custody,” Bollinger said.

Robinson is charged as an adult, according to police and jail records.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News

Because of his age, Robinson is not eligible to face the death penalty under South Carolina law, York County prosecutors said. Although the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has not commented specifically on the case, prosecutors said no one younger than age 18 is eligible for capital punishment.

A U.S. Supreme Court decision in a Missouri case ruled no one under 18 can be sentenced to the death penalty, said 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett.

Zuinquarius McCrorey, 20, and Malik McCullough, 23, were found shot to death inside a car Feb. 26 at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Jones Avenue in Rock Hill, police and coroner officials said.

Robinson knew the victims, said Rock Hill police Capt. Brent Allmon, who supervises the department’s criminal investigations division. However, the nature of their relationship and a possible motive have not been released.

Police also have not released where Robinson procured the gun.

The investigation is ongoing,” Bollinger said.

Robinson targeted the two men, police said last week after the killings. The shooting happened in the middle of the afternoon on a public street east of downtown Rock Hill.

McCrorey and McCullough were in the front seats of the Chevy Impala when they were shot and killed, police said. The car then went off the road and hit a fence.

Robinson had an awaiting an extradition hearing in Mecklenburg County court Monday. A judge ruled that Robinson had to have the opportunity to speak with a court-appointed lawyer about extradition before he could make a decision about whether he will waive extradition or oppose being brought back, police said.

It is unknown when he will return to York County to face the two murder charges. Extradition can take hours or weeks.

Robinson could waive extradition and be returned to South Carolina as early as Tuesday. However, he has the legal right to oppose extradition. If Robinson fights extradition, police will have to ask the governors of South Carolina and North Carolina to issue a warrant that forces Robinson to be returned to South Carolina where police will serve arrest warrants against him.

A conviction for murder in South Carolina carries a minimum of 30 years in prison.

Robinson will likely face more charges after he is returned to South Carolina, Bollinger said.





There also was a drive-by shooting in the same area earlier the same day, but police so far have not linked the two shootout incidents. In the drive-by, residents were outside grilling when a home and car were hit with gunfire.