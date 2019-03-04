Man shot outside party at Rock Hill lodge in attempted murder, police say

A Rock Hill man was shot outside a party at a Masonic Temple lodge, police said.

The 23-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to his leg around 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Crawford Road, said Rock Hill Police Department Capt. Mark Bollinger.

A function had been going on in the lodge when the man was shot, Bollinger said.

The man was shot in the back of leg. He told officers he heard three shots but was not able to identify who had been shooting in the parking lot, according to an incident report.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News

He was treated at Piedmont Medical Center where officers found him, police said.

No other injuries were reported in the gunfire.

The case is being investigated as attempted murder, police said.

Police have not indicated the shooting is connected to other recent York County shooting incidents. Two men were killed Tuesday after they were shot in a car on Chestnut Street. There also was a drive-by shooting in the same area of Rock Hill earlier that day as residents grilled outside.

No arrests have been made in either incident.

Check back for updates.