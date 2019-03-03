Toddler’s skull was broken, then SC man was charged in her sister’s death months earlier

The death of a baby in a South Carolina home was ruled an accident but later found to be a homicide after her sister was hospitalized with a fractured skull months later, according to prosecutors, who announced a 40-year prison sentence for the man who hurt them.
Matthew Jason Chappell, 26, pleaded guilty Friday to great bodily injury to a child and no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the death of 22-month-old Gwynne Hess and the injury of her sister, according to a release from the 10th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Circuit Court Judge Scott Sprouse sentenced him to 40 years in prison, and he is not eligible for parole.
Oconee County sheriff’s deputies responded to Chappell’s Walhalla home in November 2017 for a report of an injured child, according to the release. The girl had bilateral skull fractures that medical professionals determined were not caused accidentally.
When questioned by investigators, Chappell said he had been playing with the girl when he pushed her, causing her to fall backward and hit her head, rendering her unconscious, prosecutors said. Chappell waited “a significant period of time” and tried to clean up the evidence of blood in the home before getting help for the girl.
While working the case, detectives learned that the injured girl’s sister, Gwynne Hess, died in the same home in June 2017 —five months before the 3-year-old girl was injured, according to prosecutors. Gwynne Hess’ death had been ruled an accident at the time, but her case was reopened.
Like her sister, Gwynne was alone in the home with Chappell when she was fatally injured, prosecutors said. Chappell later confessed that he had picked Gwynne up and dropped her on the floor, causing her to choke.
The baby’s remains were exhumed for a second autopsy, which showed “massive” fractures on the side and back of her head, prosecutors said. The medical examiner said the force required to inflict that kind of injury would be the equivalent of falling off a three-story building.
Solicitor David Wagner commended Sgt. Tim Rice of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office for bringing charges against Chappell.
“Sgt. Rice’s diligence during his investigation of the surviving child’s injuries ultimately uncovered that Gwynne Hess’ death was not an accident and ensured Mr. Chappell would be held accountable for all of his actions,” the solicitor said. “Judge Sprouse’s sentence ensures Matthew Chappell will serve a large part, if not the entirety, of the rest of his life in prison.”
Manslaughter carries a maximum of 30 years in prison, under South Carolina law. Great bodily injury to a child carries a 20-year maximum.
