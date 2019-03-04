A York County teenager died after drinking alcohol. An adult is charged in her death

The York County woman accused of giving alcohol to a teen who died after Christmas has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, police said.

Kelly Nicole Hedrick, 28, turned herself in Monday morning at the Moss Justice Center in York, York County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Trent Faris said.

Shelby Brakefield, 16, died Dec. 27 after drinking alcohol at her family’s home between York and Rock Hill with two friends, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said. Brakefield was a junior at York Comprehensive High School.





Police say Hedrick, an acquaintance of one of the teens, bought three bottles of vodka and gave it to the children.





Involuntary manslaughter carries up to five years in prison for a conviction. It is defined under South Carolina law as a death without malice but with a reckless disregard for the safety of others.

Tolson said after Brakefield’s death that the case should remind adults they cannot provide alcohol to minors.

All deaths of people younger than age 18 in South Carolina are investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division as part of a statewide child fatality task force. York County also has a child fatality team made up of prosecutors, SLED, law enforcement, social services agents and coroner officials.

Hedrick was charged Dec. 28 with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and transferring alcohol to minors. Those charges remain pending. She was released on $9,000 bond, court records show.

