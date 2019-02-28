Myrtle Beach officials decry SC bill limiting local control to ban vape, tobacco sales

A day after it passed the S.C. House, members of the Senate Medical Affairs Subcommittee heard testimony on a bill to ban local governments from passing more regulations on cigarettes and vaping products.

The bill, S. 492, would prevent any local rules governing the flavoring and ingredients in tobacco, e-cigarette or alternative nicotine products, and stop cities or counties from creating their own tobacco-licensing rules.

It would not restrict local smoking bans or stop localities from adding vape products to such bans.

Rules on tobacco and vaping products enacted by cities and counties prior to Jan. 1, 2019 also would not be affected.

Myrtle Beach City Council last fall banned cannabis products, alternative nicotine, vapor products and e-cigarettes along a stretch of Ocean Boulevard. And worry the bill would undo their efforts, asserting that enacting such bans should be decided by local officials.

“The proliferation of these businesses negatively impacts our family-friendly image, which is our priority,” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune told lawmakers. “It impacts the investment the city is making in our downtown revitalization. It impacts our ability to attract the right investors and developers. ... And it impacts the type of clientele we attract.”

Bethune said the bill strips local government of “our ability to protect our community and our economy.”

Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said that an investigation revealed that edibles and other products found in some shops on Ocean Boulevard tested positive for the psychoactive compound THC.

“From a law enforcement standpoint, it appears that the marketing is encouraging minors to consume from an unknown providence, with an unknown ingredients and an unknown toxicity,” Prock said, noting many of the products are unregulated.

Bill sponsor Sen. Larry Grooms, R-Berkeley, said uniform tobacco and consumer product laws are needed statewide to protect retailers and the health and safety of all consumers in the state.

“It has always been the jurisdiction off the state of South Carolina to determine what is and what is not a health and safety issue,” Groom said. “If there are problems with any of those products, the ban should be statewide,” just as lawmakers did with powdered alcohol in 2014.

The bill comes after the S.C. House passed a bill banning minors from entering vape shops to curb teen nicotine addiction.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced it plans to limit the sale of sweet-flavored e-cigarettes in an attempt to cut their appeal to teenagers. The agency has stated high rates of e-cigarette use among U.S. youth is a public health concern.

Fred Allen, a lobbyist for cigarette-maker Reynolds American Tobacco, says it supports restricting youth access to tobacco and addictive nicotine products, including making it illegal for anyone under 18 years old to enter a vape shop statewide without an adult. Reynolds as well supports a proposal to raise to 21 the minimum age statewide to buy tobacco products.

However, the tobacco company is “equally protective of our legal, adult consumers and retailers being able to choose products they have access to,” Allen said.

A “hodge-podge” of local regulations would cost retailers business, create confusion and enforcement challenges, and cause a drop in the state’s tax revenue from tobacco, he argued.

Legislators said they were torn between protecting retailers, curbing a teen vaping epidemic and upholding Home Rule in the state, allowing local elected officials to make decisions they feel are in the best interest of their communities.

“I would think that you in Myrtle Beach ... would know what ordinances you need to enact to help have a good quality of life in Myrtle Beach,” said Sen. Kevin Johnson, D-Clarendon, a former mayor and city council member from Manning. “(W)hat works in Myrtle Beach may not work in Manning.”

Ultimately, the Senate panel voted to carry over the bill in order to hear additional testimony.