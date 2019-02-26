Columbia shooting leaves one man dead Tuesday night, police say

A man was shot at a Columbia residence Tuesday night, and later died, according to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department.
The shooting occurred at a residence in the 1700 block of Carnegie Street, police tweeted. That’s near the intersection of Two Notch Road and West Beltline Boulevard.
The man was shot in the upper body and taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said on Twitter.
There is no word on who was responsible, what led to the shooting, or if police had and suspects in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
