Handy shopping sacks or public nuisance? Plastic bags cause bitter political fight

South Carolina’s bitter fight over the use of plastic bags spilled into a Legislative hearing room Wednesday, showcasing what’s expected to be a protracted debate this year over litter, water pollution and the impact on businesses if plastic sacks are banned.
Local government officials and small business people clashed during a hearing over a proposal now before the Legislature to prevent counties and cities from banning plastic bags.
Sen. Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said people on both sides of the plastic bag issue must be willing to compromise.
“I’m willing to talk, I’m willing to listen -- but I need other people to do that as well,’’ he said. “This is going to have to be a good faith effort on both sides of this in order to move forward. If we don’t do that, then it’s going to turn bloody.’’
State legislators have revived efforts this year to keep cities and counties from banning plastic bags, but critics say that decision should be left up to local governments. A total of 13 cities and counties, mostly in coastal South Carolina, have adopted their own ordinances against the use of plastic bags, and most recently the town of Arcadia Lakes near Columbia, enacted its own bag ban.
If a bill passes the Legislature, it would not only stop new local bag bans, but it would nullify local ordinances that already have been adopted. The Senate committee holding Wednesday’s hearing did not vote on the bill to stop local bag bans. It plans to hold another hearing.
At Wednesday’s hearing, members of the S.C. Retail Association said the state needs to block local governments from banning plastic bags because it is costing small stores money. It is far cheaper to buy plastic bags to provide to customers than paper bags, officials said. They predicted plastic bag bans could drive small convenience stores out of business.
But representatives of the S.C. Association of Counties and Beaufort County Councilman Paul Sommerville spoke against the bill.
Counties should have the right to protect the environment, particularly in places like Beaufort, with thriving tourism industries, they said. Thin plastic bags blowing across the landscape hurt tourism, Sommerville said. Beaufort County’s plastic bag ban affects only the thinnest bags, which he said are the most concern.
“We are drowning in trash,’’ he said, noting that the county’s ordinance “is just a small step toward solving that problem.’’
One concern among environmentalists is that when plastic bags break down in the environment, they leave tiny particles -- called microplastics -- that can get into rivers and even city drinking water supplies.
Sommerville said that is a worry in Beaufort.
A new report by researchers at The Citadel found microplastics in Columbia-area rivers, as well as traces in the city’s drinking water. It is unknown how microplastics might affect people until more research is done, but Citadel researchers say the tiny particles can clog up the insides of aquatic and marine animals,
“Every single piece of plastic litter produces microplastics,’’ Citadel researcher John Weinstein told The State. That includes plastic bags, tires and other types of plastic material used in society, he said.
The effort to stop local bag bans has been a hot one because many people rely on plastic bags to carry groceries home from the store. The bag alliance and its allies say banning plastic bags should be up to the Legislature, rather than local governments that might adopt different ordinances that could hurt businesses.
The push to pass a state law against local bag bans is being fueled by bag maker Novolex and Sonoco, a well-respected packaging company from Hartsville. Novolex and Sonoco have collectively donated more than $50,000 since 2015 to candidates for office. The American Progressive Bag Alliance, an industry trade group, has also spent $88,000 in the past two years lobbying lawmakers to prevent local plastic bag bans, The State reported in February.
Nationally, the plastic bag industry has led similar efforts in other states, and has been pushing the bill for at least three years in South Carolina. The bill died last year, but was reintroduced in January state Sens. Scott Talley and Wes Climer, both Upstate Republicans.
Efforts to stop local governments from banning plastic bags are among a range of bills in the Legislature this year that would infringe on cities’ rights to government themselves, critics say.
