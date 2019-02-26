‘Double homicide’: 2 shot dead in car in Rock Hill, school buses rerouted, police say

Two people were shot to death in an incident south of downtown Rock Hill that police are calling a double homicide, police said.

The victims were found shot inside a car on South Jones Avenue around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department. The driver and the front seat passenger were both killed, Chavis said.

“Both are confirmed deceased as we investigate what happened,” Chavis said.

Officers cordoned off an area around the shooting scene near the intersection of Chestnut Street that includes at least one vehicle. The car involved was a white Chevrolet Impala.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News

The area around the crime scene affected school bus routes, because police asked the Rock Hill school district to change the routes because of roads being blocked, Chavis said.

Police on the scene said both were found shot in the car after emergency services responded to the car that had hit a fence near the intersection.

The York County Coroner’s office has not yet released the identities of the victims.





The shooting happened in the same general area as a drive-by shooting a few minutes after midnight Tuesday on Chestnut Street. However, police said as of 3:15 p.m., there is no indication the incidents are related.

“We do not know of any connection at this time,” Chavis said.

Check back for updates.