A Fort Mill teen got a hair cut. It was to honor a friend battling cancer.

Sydney Werner, 14, of Fort Mill has chosen a special way to honor a friend battling cancer.

Werner had 8 inches of her hair cut off so it can be used to make wigs for people without hair.

“It’s inspired me to do it for them seeing what they’ve gone through and that I have something that they don’t have,” she said.

Werner is donating her hair to the organization Hair We Share, which provides free wigs to men, women and children. Hair We Share, founded in 2014, relies solely on donations, according to the group’s website.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News

Werner’s hair was cut on Friday at Hers and His Hair Stylists in Rock Hill. It was her fifth hair donation.

Werner, a sophomore at Nation Ford High School, said she has always had long hair and when it is time to get it cut, she wants it to benefit someone else.

Werner’s recent donation was in honor of Jayne Scarborough, a Rock Hill resident who is battling cancer.

“I wanted to do it for her because she lost her hair pretty quickly,” Werner said.

Scarborough met the Werner family through running.

“For a sophomore in high school to think of doing something like that on her own, it’s so touching,” Scarborough said. “It just gives you hope. It’s such a positive thing.”

Scarborough said the donation mirrors her attitude during her treatment.

“My whole outlook on this has been positive and that’s just a further reinforcement,” she said.

Werner started a trend in her family. Her mother, Rhonda Werner, and her older sister also have donated hair to organizations that make wigs.

Rhonda said Sydney starting donating her hair at age 6.

“She decided that she would do something good with her hair rather than just getting it cut off and thrown away,” Rhonda said. “I’m very proud of her.”