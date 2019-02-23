South Carolina

Forest Acres bank robbery suspect arrested in Florida

By David Travis Bland

February 23, 2019

The man police say robbed a bank in Forest Acres in early February was arrested in Florida.

Samuel Neathery, a suspect in the robbery of S.C. Federal Credit Union on Forest Drive, was booked in the Osceola County jail on Saturday, according to jail records. 

He is being held with no bond as a wanted fugitive. 

Police stopped Neathery on the day of the robbery, but it was unknown at the time that he was a suspect and he was not arrested.

Neathery has a criminal past.

In May 2008  authorities in Polk County charged Neathery with armed robbery, according to Florida Department of Corrections records. In 2009 he was convicted of the felony and sent to jail for 10 years.

Neathery got out of Florida state prison in May 2018, a background check shows.

David Travis Bland

David Travis Bland won the South Carolina Press Association’s 2017 Judson Chapman Award for community journalism. As The State’s crime, police and public safety reporter, he strives to inform communities about crimes that affect them and give deeper insight into victims, the accused and law enforcement. He studied history with a focus on the American South at the University of South Carolina.

