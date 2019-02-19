Catawba resident gets big win after buying lottery ticket in Rock Hill

A Catawba resident is planning to pay off debt after winning $500,000 from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The player matched all five numbers on their Palmetto Cash 5 ticket during the Feb. 7 drawing, according to an education lottery statement.

The winning numbers were 5, 8, 22, 31 and 33. The winner powered up the ticket for $1.

After waiting a week, the player claimed the prize.

“After finding out I’d won $500,000, the first thing I did was talk to an accountant,” the winner said in a prepared statement. “I want to pay off my house as well as any debt and start a retirement fund.”





The winning ticket was purchased at Brittani’s Express LLC on Porter Road in Rock Hill. Brittani’s Express will receive a commission of $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The odds of winning $500,000 in the Palmetto Cash 5 lottery are 1 in 8,031,072, according to the education lottery.