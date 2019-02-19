South Carolina

Catawba resident gets big win after buying lottery ticket in Rock Hill

By Amanda Harris

February 19, 2019 01:31 PM

These scholarships are funded by the lottery

See the scholarships that are funded by the SC Education Lottery and how to qualify for them.
By
Up Next
See the scholarships that are funded by the SC Education Lottery and how to qualify for them.
By
ROCK HILL, SC

A Catawba resident is planning to pay off debt after winning $500,000 from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The player matched all five numbers on their Palmetto Cash 5 ticket during the Feb. 7 drawing, according to an education lottery statement.

The winning numbers were 5, 8, 22, 31 and 33. The winner powered up the ticket for $1.

After waiting a week, the player claimed the prize.

“After finding out I’d won $500,000, the first thing I did was talk to an accountant,” the winner said in a prepared statement. “I want to pay off my house as well as any debt and start a retirement fund.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Brittani’s Express LLC on Porter Road in Rock Hill. Brittani’s Express will receive a commission of $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The odds of winning $500,000 in the Palmetto Cash 5 lottery are 1 in 8,031,072, according to the education lottery.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

local

local

south-carolina

Amanda Harris

Amanda Harris covers issues related to children and families in York, Chester and Lancaster County for The Herald. Amanda works with local schools, parents and community members to address important topics such as school security, mental health and the opioid epidemic. She graduated from Winthrop University.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  

things to do